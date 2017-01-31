Meijer revives plans to build store in Jamestown Township

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The more than decade-long wait for a Meijer in Jamestown Township is about to come to an end.

The Jamestown Township clerk tells 24 Hour News 8 that Meijer plans to break ground on its newest store in June.

The 157,352 square foot facility will be located at 32nd Avenue and Quincy Street, according to records of the Nov. 29 planning commission meeting. The plans also call for a 2,509 square-foot gas station.

The new store is about five miles away from where Meijer first proposed building in 2005, near I-196 and M-6. However, those plans fell through.

Developers told the planning commission last year they intend to open the new store in 2018.

