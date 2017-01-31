Nominate someone deserving for the Service to Children Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There are so many amazing people living and working in our community. Family Futures is proud to recognize people and organizations doing great things for children and families in our community! Nominate someone you know who is deserving of special recognition for their volunteer efforts, innovative approach to problem solving or creative efforts to support parents, families and children every day. Check out the video above to see one inspirational story, and how you can nominate someone deserving.

5 award categories:

· Booker T. Washington Volunteer Award: A volunteer who has given his or her time to programs and services focused on children and families.

· Christine Nelson Professional Award: A professional who is committed to efforts that support children and families.

· Lifetime Child Advocate Award: An individual who has devoted a lifetime of service to children and families.

· Community Group Professional Award: An established group or organization that shares our vision to protect children, support families and strengthen our community.

· New this year! Family Friendly Business: An organization dedicated to family friendly practices and community outreach that improves the lives of children in our community.

Super easy to nominate, just go to online and click on the Family Futures Service to Children Awards banner. Through partnerships, programs, education and advocacy, Family Futures helps build a stronger community where children are empowered to reach their full potential

Maranda of WOOD TV and WOTV 4 Women will host the 2017 Family Futures Service to Children Awards on Tuesday, April 18, 5:30 – 8pm at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. The evening celebrates and honors individuals and groups who have dedicated their lives to shaping a community where children are supported to reach their full potential. Thanks to our Exclusive Presenting Sponsor Meijer and additional supporters, this event is free for all to attend. Pre-registration is required online. Nominate someone deserving and save your spot at the event today!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

