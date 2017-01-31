North Muskegon police seek armed robbery suspect

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in North Muskegon are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, but police didn’t say which store was robbed.

The suspect stole cash and lottery tickets. Police say the suspect was last seen wearing glasses, a cream-colored sweater, a Louis Vuitton hat and dark pants. He was driving a dark Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Muskegon Police Department at 231.744.7413 or Silent Observer.

