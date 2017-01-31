Ottawa County credit card theft suspect captured on camera

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a surveillance photo in hopes of catching the suspect in a series of home invasions and thefts.

Deputies believe the man captured on store surveillance video from Dec. 31 may be the thief who took several credit cards from unlocked garages and vehicles in Georgetown Township and used them at nearby businesses before the owners noticed they were missing. The suspect purchased more than $6,000 in merchandise using the stolen cards, according to deputies.

The thefts happened in the area of 44th Street and Kenowa Avenue during the last week of December, according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to contact Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

