Over $100,000 raised at Soup’s On

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The community came together last night at “Soup’s on for All!”

1,000 people attended this annual event in downtown Grand Rapids at the B.O.B. to help raise funds for Catholic Charities West Michigan.

>>>CHECK OUT PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT HERE<<<

Guests enjoyed dozens of soups on five floors of the building, all donated by local Grand Rapids restaurants and served by volunteers, community leaders and some of our own WOOD TV8 staff!

The more than $100,000 of funds were raised at “Soup’s On For All!” which all goes to the food and pantry programs at God’s Kitchen in downtown Grand Rapids.

Every year God’s Kitchen prepares 150,000 meals to serve to people in need with no conditions or questions asked.

If you couldn’t make to the event, find out more about Catholic Charities West Michigan. Get involved with God’s Kitchen by volunteering or donating today.

