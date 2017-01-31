Police investigating deadly fire in St. Joseph County

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a deadly fire in St. Joseph County.

The fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. Monday at a home in the 19000 block of Fawn River Road in White Pigeon Township near the Michigan/Indiana border.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body inside. The victim’s name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit was called to the scene to look into what happened.

