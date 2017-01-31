Pop-up shop by Leigh’s giving back to a great cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – On February 2nd, you can buy beautiful Valentine’s Day gifts that will help transform lives of children and teens in our community. Leigh’s, the luxury women’s specialty store located in Breton Village Shopping Center, is partnering with local jewelry artist Carol VerMeulen, to raise money for Wedgwood Christian Services.

Leigh’s will be donating 10% of the day’s proceeds, on anything in the store when customers mention Wedgwood at checkout. From 9:30am – 8:30pm, there will be an exclusive pop-up shop of VerMeuelen’s jewelry at Leigh’s, with a Designer Reception 4:00pm – 7:00pm.

The proceeds from the day will support the vital programs Wedgwood offers that help children and teens in West Michigan heal from the trauma of severe abuse and neglect, exploitation, and substance abuse. Wedgwood impacts the lives of 11,000 children and families every year through community programs, residential care, and educational services.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

