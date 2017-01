MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Calhoun County hospital is on lockdown as authorities investigate a threat.

Marshall police say Oaklawn Hospital received the threatening call around 11 a.m. Tuesday and went into lockdown as a precaution.

Oaklawn Hospital is located on Michigan Avenue, northwest of the I-94/I-69 interchange.

This is a developing story. Stay with woodtv.com for updates as more information comes into our newsroom.

