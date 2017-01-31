Wife, friend admit to giving man drugs that killed him

Related Coverage 2 face charges in Kent County drug death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The wife and friend of a man who died from a drug overdose in May have pleaded guilty to supplying him with the drugs.

Joshua David Price overdosed on May 2 at a home on 17 Mile Road near Cedar Springs. Police say Price’s 42-year-old wife, Bonnie Lee Price, called 911 and said she found her husband not breathing with a needle in his arm. He died later at a Grand Rapids hospital.

Price was a 34-year-old father of two sons working in construction in Grand Rapids.

Bonnie Price allegedly admitted that she was with her husband and a friend, 29-year-old Jordan Vandenbosch of Grandville, when her husband overdosed. The pair admitted they bought heroin in Grand Rapids and then Vandenbosch injected everyone with the drug, according to police. The pair also allegedly tried to cover up the crime, impeding the investigation, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Price said she recorded her husband as he went into respiratory distress. She said that when she realized he was overdosing, she tried to get Narcan — a drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose — before finally calling 911.

Vanderbosch and Price were arrested in December after toxicology results were completed.

The day their trial was to begin in Kent County Circuit Court, Price pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance. Sentencing guidelines call for her to spend between 19 and 38 months in prison.

Vandenbosch pleaded guilty to providing drugs causing death. That offense is punishable by life in prison, but he is expected to be sentenced to between 51 and 85 months under the terms of a plea agreement.

Both are slated to be sentenced March 9 by Judge Dennis Leiber.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

