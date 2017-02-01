3rd GR resident charged in mid-Michigan double homicide

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — A third suspect has been charged in the shooting deaths of two men found dead in an SUV outside a mid-Michigan Wal-Mart store.

Erin Mongar of Grand Rapids was arraigned Wednesday on two counts each of felony murder and armed robbery and single counts of conspiracy to commit arm robbery and a firearms charge. A probable cause hearing is set for Feb. 8.

Police say the 34-year-old Mongar drove the getaway car in the slayings of 31-year-old Joseph Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Hammond of Flint. Their bodies were found Friday near Owosso. Police say the slayings stemmed from a deal to sell marijuana that was arranged online via Craigslist.

Grand Rapids brothers Otis Lee Smith, 31, and Anthony Holloway, 23, are also charged with murder, armed robbery and weapons charges in the double homicide.

Court records list Mongar’s address at home on Griggs Street SW — Smith lives at the same address. Michigan State Police executed a search warrant there on Tuesday.

All three suspects are being held without bond in the Shiawassee County Jail.

