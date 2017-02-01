Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Kzoo closing in April

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Kalamazoo announced they are closing in April.

The combination theater and restaurant posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that it is leaving the Kalamazoo theater effective April 3.

“We want to thank everyone who has visited this theater over the years and we hope you will continue to support cinema long after our departure,” the Facebook post read in part.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will remain open until April 3 and will honor all gift cards and advance tickets. Anyone who has purchased a gift card and wants a refund is asked to visit the box office.

A new theater operator is expected to be announced soon by the building’s owner, EPR Properties, according to the Facebook post.

The Alamo Drafthouse opened its doors in November 2013 in downtown Kalamazoo. It is one of only a few West Michigan movie theaters that sell alcohol.

