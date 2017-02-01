Andre Rison’s son highlights Michigan State’s new class

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is welcoming a familiar name to its football program.

Wide receiver Hunter Rison, son of former NFL receiver Andre Rison, has signed with the Spartans. Andre Rison was a star at Michigan State from 1985-88 and ranks second on the school’s career list in yards receiving.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: On the bubble.

Best in class: Kevin Jarvis, G, Park Ridge, Illinois. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Jarvis did not allow a sack his senior season while helping Maine South to an Illinois state championship.

Best of the rest: Matt Dotson, TE, Kenwood, Ohio; Hunter Rison, WR, Ann Arbor; Antjuan Simmons, LB, Ypsilanti. Dotson caught 25 passes for 448 yards as a senior at Archbishop Moeller High School in Ohio. Simmons played linebacker and running back at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.

Late addition: C.J. Hayes, WR, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Hayes flipped from Purdue to Michigan State late in the process, telling Scout.com it was a difficult decision. Tanner Hallock from Forest Hills Central was another late flip. He was initially headed to Grand Valley State University, but then decided to follow in the footsteps of his dad — former NFL player Ty Hallock — and signed with Michigan State University as a preferred walk-on.

One that got away: Ambry Thomas, DB, Detroit. Thomas signed with Michigan. He is the No. 2-ranked recruit from the state of Michigan according to 247sports.com.

How they’ll fit in: Coach Mark Dantonio says Jarvis has the potential to be dominant on the offensive line, and that Dotson should compete for playing time as a freshman. Receiver R.J. Shelton was a senior, and so was standout tight end Josiah Price, so if Dotson and Rison develop quickly, that would help a Michigan State team that went 3-9 this past season.

>>Online: MSU 2017 recruiting class

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

