Baby suspected of eating meth sparks ER visit, charges

BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say charges are coming after a mother showed up at an emergency room with her infant because she suspected the child ate methamphetamine.

St. Joseph County deputies were called to the home on Fifth Street in Burr Oak around 9 p.m. Monday for a welfare check. However the woman they were looking for was at the Sturgis ER seeking treatment for her baby.

The infant’s condition is unclear.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are also involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact deputy Brandon Dahl at 269.467.9045, ext. 329.

