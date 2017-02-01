Battle Creek house fire sends 1 to hospital

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters believe careless smoking may be to blame for a fire that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday at a two-story home on Lathrop Avenue, about three blocks east of Main Street in Battle Creek.

When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the upper level. Firefighters found a person on the second floor and kept her in a bedroom safely way from the flames as they battled the fire. The Battle Creek Fire Department said it safely evacuated her when the conditions improved.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Investigators believe the fire started on a bedroom mattress, causing an estimated $2,500 in damage.

