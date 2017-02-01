Don’t miss Black and White: Swan Lake at the Grand Rapids Ballet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – West Michigan is lucky to have the fabulous Grand Rapids Ballet in town. Whether you love the arts or want to introduce your family to something different, the performances never disappoint. The return of Mario Radacovsky’s Black & White: Swan Lake is not to be missed. What makes this particular performance interesting? Mario takes on a contemporary approach to this classic tale. Black & White Swan Lake is full of love, romance, Tchaikovsky’s timeless music, and cruel deception.

Thrilling, daring and totally original, Mario Radacovsky’s production transforms one of ballet’s best-loved stories into a stylish, witty, poignant, contemporary tale – creating a provocative and powerful Swan Lake of our times. The performance runs February 10-12 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. For more information, call the box office at (616) 454-4771 ext. 10.

