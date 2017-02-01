Dowagiac man pleads guilty to CSC charges

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 48-year-old Dowagiac man has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges involving a minor.

James White Jr. pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The crimes happened during 2016 in Silver Creek Township, north of Dowagiac, with a child under the 13 years old, according to a Cass County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

As part of the plea deal, a second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge were dismissed. Additionally, the sentences will be served concurrently.

White’s sentence has scheduled for March 24.

