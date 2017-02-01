Ex-worker of GR vets home facing abuse charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former contract worker for the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is facing charges for allegedly abusing a veteran with Alzheimer’s disease.

Laurie Botbyl is awaiting arraignment on misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse, according to court records obtained by 24 Hour News 8.

The incident happened at 11:16 p.m. on March 27 at the home’s Alzheimer’s and dementia unit, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency said.

Botbyl is accused of pushing a veteran in a wheelchair into a desk. The MVAA said the incident was captured on a security camera and witnessed by several staff members.

MVAA spokesperson Suzanne Thelen said the veterans home took immediate action, telling Botbyl’s employer, J2S, that she was no longer allowed on the grounds. Thelen said MVAA also notified police and forwarded video of the incident to police in March.

Managers with the Michigan Veteran Health System filed incident reports with police, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, according to the MVAA.

“The Michigan Veteran Health System/Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has zero tolerance for careless and deliberate actions that endanger the veterans we are trusted to care for in our state homes,” stated MVAA Director James Robert Redford in a statement Wednesday. “We support the actions of the Kent County prosecutors to thoroughly investigate the incident on March 27, 2016 and the decision to issue charges. The safety of our Members is our top priority and while incidents of this nature are rare, there is no place in our workforce for anyone who does not value or respect the veterans we have the privilege to serve.”

Many of the complaints at the veterans home centered around private contractor J2S, whose contract with the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans expired in October. 24 Hour News 8 learned in May that a new company, CareerStaff Unlimited, would be taking over some functions at the facility. The Grand Rapids Home for Veterans never re

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

