GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday was an exciting night for basketball in West Michigan.

The NBA D-League, the Grand Rapids Drive topped the Westchester Knicks 132-117 at the DeltaPlex.

In the women’s college ranks, Hope College beat Calvin College 63-55 in overtime in a key MIAA matchup at Van Noord Arena.

In the WHAC men’s ranks:

Cornerstone beat Lourdes 90-60. Cornerstone leads the conference.

Indiana Tech fell to Aquinas College 89-76.

==Watch game highlights above.==

