Heavy police presence at home near Wayland





DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several police agencies responded to a home in Allegan County early Wednesday morning.

Authorities were called to the home in the 1200 block of 142nd Avenue in Dorr Township, north of Wayland, just after 4 a.m.

Police on scene wouldn’t say what exactly happened, but told 24 Hour News 8 it’s an active crime scene and they are still investigating.

24 Hour News 8’s Katherine Ducharme saw an ambulance leave the house with no lights on. Police were also seen searching the perimeter of the home.

The Gun Lake Public Safety Department, Gun Lake Tribal Police Department, and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

Tune into Daybreak and check back with woodtv.com for updates on this breaking story.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

