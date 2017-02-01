How to make your ‘Big Game’ tailgate extra special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – When it comes to tailgating, the bigger the better! When it comes to food for the Big Game, there are no rules. JBS joined eightWest in studio to talk all about different meat choices that are sure to ‘wow!’ your guests. Whether you want to create an unforgettable tailgate with prime rib or make the juiciest burgers with prime patties, JBS shows how to navigate these purchases.

Located in the American Midwest, the Plainwell beef processing facility has provided high quality beef products to consumers for more than 95 years. The plant in Plainwell employs about 1,200 people, and they are accepting applications for all positions! Check out their website to see job listings.

