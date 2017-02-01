Injured in an auto accident? Know your rights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This time of year, the roads are icy and car accidents are more and more common. If you’re involved in an accident it’s important to understand the benefits that are available to you. Glenn Franklin of Auto Accident Attorneys joined eightWest in studio to talk more about this important topic.

Common injuries:

Neck or back pain

Scarring

Road rash

Permanent disfigurement

If you were not at fault and injured you may be entitled to a settlement. People often think they aren’t ‘injured enough’, but that’s not necessarily true.

Don’t be afraid to consult an attorney. Hiring an attorney doesn’t mean you are suing someone or even have to file a lawsuit. Lawsuits are costly and time consuming; Auto Accident Attorneys will always attempt to settle your claim out of court first. A settlement is an agreement for compensation made with the at-fault driver’s insurance company, paid out by the insurance company.

Always contact the Auto Accident Attorney’s office first, even if you don’t think you are “injured enough”. Do not talk to the at-fault driver’s insurance company before you talk to their office. Always keep in mind, insurance companies will try to do and say anything to close the claim without properly evaluating your injuries or negotiating your settlement amount.

Call for a free consultation and injury review, 616-742-9000, you have nothing to lose!

