Jamestown Township Trump voters happy so far





JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are no signs of voter’s remorse in the Ottawa County township that put up the strongest vote for President Donald Trump.

Two weeks into his presidency, supporters in Jamestown Township say they’re getting what they wanted.

“I’m surprised that he did stick with it,” said Cliff Westendorp, who owns Jamestown Automotive. “What he said on the campaign trail and what he’s doing is right in line with each other. “

Jamestown Township is undeniably Trump country. The precinct that covers the town went 85 percent in Trump’s favor.

Westendorp said he wasn’t particularly fond of Trump but voted for him to help make sure Hillary Clinton didn’t take the office. He says he’d hoped for someone more conservative than Trump as president.

Linda Lamers is the owner of the Little Dippers Ice Cream and Coffee Shop around the corner from Westendorp’s auto shop. She too said she’s been satisfied with Trump’s decisions thus far.

“I think he dares to go against and I think he’s got some good strong principles that I’m going to stand behind him on,” Westendorp said.

Protests against the president and his decisions have not wavered support from Westendorp and Lamers.

“I think the press has done a good job of blowing things out of proportion,” Westendorp said.

Lamers said his ability to withstand the criticism is part of why she likes him though she doesn’t like seeing the protests.

“It gets my stomach churning,” Lamers said. “I don’t like controversy.”

Trump’s most criticized moves so far were also among the most controversial parts of his campaign — his stance on immigration.

Protests erupted over the weekend following Trump’s executive order banning immigration from several predominately Muslim countries.

Westendorp chalks up the problems surrounding the move to Trump’s inexperience in handling governmental business. He says it’s a learning curve for Trump that he’s willing to deal with in exchange for the change Trump has promised.

“I just want people to come into this country legally,” Lamers said. “I think he’s trying to protect the country.”

Lamers says she suspects the strong opposition won’t go away.

“He’s going to have a fight for the next four years I feel,” she said.

The frustrations pointed out by Trump critics, are exactly what Westendorp and Lamers say they signed up for.

“He said he was going to do it and he’s doing it,” Westendorp said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

