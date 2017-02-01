Lakeview Schools in Battle Creek closed due to threat

Related Coverage 3 teens arrested after Lakeview Schools bomb threat

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lakeview School District cancelled classes on Wednesday following a threat.

According to the school’s Facebook page, an anonymous threat was emailed to staff late Tuesday night.

District officials are working with the Battle Creek Police Department as they investigate who is responsible.

The school’s Facebook post says child care is also closed and staff should not report, including those who normally come in on snow days.

In November, three teens were taken into custody after making a false bomb threat at Lakeview Middle School. Police say the teens admitted to writing a note with the threat and trying to implicate a classmate.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

