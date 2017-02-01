Man charged with Oct. murder at 28th St. strip mall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with four counts, including murder, in connection to the shooting along 28th Street last autumn that left one person dead and eight others hurt.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, 20-year-old Jokari Dwayne Lowery was charged Wednesday with open murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, and being a second-offense habitual offender.

Juwan Boykin, 21, was killed on Oct. 9, 2016 when shots rang out at a birthday party being held in an empty space in a strip mall along 28th Street east of Kalamazoo Avenue. Some 100 people were at that party, police say; eight of them sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

GRPD says Lowery was arrested Tuesday when a search warrant linked to the homicide was executed in the 100 block of Sutton Street SW, east of Buchanan Avenue.

Lowery is being held in the Kent County jail without bond. He’s expected back in court on Feb. 21 for a preliminary examination.

Michigan State Police records show Lowery pleaded guilty to a felony weapons charge in 2014.

