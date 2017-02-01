Go inside the Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is taking you inside the Michigan International Auto Show as it opens in Grand Rapids.

Our coverage begins on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. It will continue as the 7 p.m. newscast is broadcast live from the auto show at DeVos Place downtown. Then, at 7:30 p.m., you can watch the annual Auto Show Gala.

Packed #the7on8 @WOODTV filled w stories on #AutoIndustry. Meet @WesternMichU Physics Prof who turned gas car into electric – see $$ saved pic.twitter.com/kKWWvOzbow — Marlee Ginter (@MarleeGinter) February 1, 2017

You can watch all of our coverage on WOOD TV8 or streaming live here at woodtv.com.

You can check out all sorts of models at the auto show, including the Chrysler Pacifica, this year’s SUV of the Year. But if you’re looking for something flashier, one of the main attractions will be the Million Dollar Motorway, which was expanded this year. It will feature cars that all together are worth some $5.6 million.

The auto show runs through Sunday. Ticket information is available online.

