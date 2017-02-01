Ottawa County detectives seek tips in 1977 murder

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Cold Case Team is narrowing its search for a cold case killer.

Deborah Lynn Polinsky was last seen alive on July 23, 1977. Two days later, a co-worker found Polinsky dead at her home after she failed to show up for her second-shift job at Depree Chemical Company.

Polinsky, 20, had been stabbed to death inside the two-story farmhouse she rented on New Holland Street near 152nd Avenue in Port Sheldon Township.

Cold case detectives say in the 18 months since they picked up the case, they’ve interviewed more than 180 people. The cold case team also sent off 40 DNA samples and 600 latent prints for lab analysis.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation has led them to a female they’re trying to identify who was at the scene of the murder.

Anyone with tips in the case is encouraged to call 616.738.4022 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

