Plainfield Township McDonald’s robbery suspect charged

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
Dalton Nelson
A Jan. 31, 2017 mug shot of Dalton Nelson. (Michigan Department of Corrections)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is charged in connection to the robbery of a Plainfield Township McDonald’s.

Lazy T arrest
Kent County deputies escort a suspect to their cruiser following a 90-minute standoff. (Jan. 31, 2017)

Dalton Nelson, 51, was formally charged with armed robbery Wednesday. The 63rd District Court judge set his bond at $500,000.

Nelson was arrested Tuesday morning after a 90-minute standoff at the Lazy T motel, located at 3370 Plainfield Ave. NE.

A Wyoming Police Department K-9 had tracked him to the motel after workers were robbed at knife point at the McDonald’s less than a mile away.

Deputies on scene of the McDonald's on Plainfield Avenue following an armed robbery. (Jan. 31, 2017)
While surrounding the area, deputies said a witness reported seeing a man matching the suspect’s description in the area of the motel.

A tactical team broke a window to the suspect’s motel room before he surrendered.