Police on scene of homicide in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a homicide in Muskegon Heights, the police chief says.

Officers are on the scene at a home in the 3200 block of 8th Street, off of Amsterdam Avenue.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas Jr. said the victim, a 26-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He said the victim was discovered in his home by his cousin.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to Muskegon Heights and is working to bring you more information. Check back for details as they develop.

