Prosecutor to release findings in how GR officers handled crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County prosecutor will discuss his findings Wednesday about how three Grand Rapids police officers handled an alcohol-related crash involving an ex-prosecutor.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting will hold a news conference at Grand Rapids City Hall at 11:30 a.m. 24 Hour News 8 will have a crew at the conference and will stream it live on woodtv.com.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief David Rahinsky and City Manager Greg Sundstrom decided on Tuesday to fire Sgt. Thomas Warwick, Lt. Matthew Janiskee and Officer Adam Ickes.

The three officers were suspended without pay in the wake of the Nov. 19 crash on Union Avenue SE involving then-assistant prosecutor Joshua Kuiper. Car owner Daniel Empson was injured in the wrong-way head-on crash and is now suing Kuiper, who has since resigned from the prosecutor’s office.

The traffic crash report written by Ickes shows that alcohol was a factor in the crash. But the report states Kuiper was able to “perform well on the alphabet and hand dexterity.”

However, body camera footage shows Kuiper slurring his words following the crash.

Kuiper was not given a breathalyzer test. Instead, he received a ticket for driving the wrong way down a one-way street and Warwick drove Kuiper to a nearby home. Janiskee was the watch commander that night.

Rahinsky’s recommendation is not the final say. Under the city charter, the officers are entitled to a hearing to appeal the termination. Sundstrom says it is rare for officers to take advantage of that option.

If they do, a hearing administrator (usually the deputy city manager) makes a recommendation after the proceedings. That recommendation is given to the city manager, who makes the final decision to either uphold the previous decision to terminate the employee or reverse it.

The officers also have the right to file a grievance if they believe their termination is in violation of their contract. If the city disputes the grievance, the matter can go before a state arbitrator, who will make a binding decision.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

