Signing day: West Michigan boasts several DI players

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday marked college football signing day, and a number of West Michigan athletes earned Division I scholarships.

Several of them signed their letters of intent at an annual event at Celebration! Cinema North in Grand Rapids.

Nate Umlor, a three-star tight end from Allendale, is headed to Minnesota. He was originally going to Western Michigan University, but is following coach P.J. Fleck to the Golden Gophers.

“My dad told me … ‘It’s not the end of something, it’s the beginning of something else. I’m just extremely excited and grateful that I’m able to go to Minnesota and be with the coach that I wanted to be,” Umlor said.

Tanner Hallock from Forest Hills Central was another late flip. He was initially headed to Grand Valley State University, but then decided to follow in the footsteps of his dad — former NFL player Ty Hallock — and signed with Michigan State University as a preferred walk-on.

Muskegon probably boasts the most impressive class in West Michigan with three Division 1 signees. Jacorey Sullivan is headed to Central Michigan and Drew Ward to Nebraska, and Kalil Pimpleton is an early enrollee at Virginia Tech.

“Not only do you have to be an athlete to be a DI player, I think it comes with the whole package of being a character kids, a work ethic kid, and a leader and a selfless young man,” Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield said. “And those three guys have proven that if people aren’t laughing at you for the dreams you’re dreaming, then you’re not dreaming big enough.”

Check out complete signing lists for these Michigan colleges:

Experts say Alabama signed the top recruiting class in the country.

>>Online: Recruiting class rankings from ESPN, Scout and Rivals

