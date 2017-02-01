Singer Beyonce pregnant with twins

LOS ANGELES (WOOD) — Beyonce’s family is about to double in size.

The award-winning singer announced her pregnancy on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” Beyonce posted, along with a photo showing her baby bump while wearing just a bra, underwear and veil.

It’s unclear when the twins are due.

Beyonce already has one child, 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, with rapper Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

