Study: Americans don’t know their blood pressure numbers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first day of February kicks off the beginning of American Heart Month.

A new study from the Cleveland Clinic shows most Americans need to brush up on their heart health knowledge.

Heart disease is our nation’s number one killer.

The Cleveland Clinic study found most Americans pay more attention to their bank account than they do their heart health. In fact, nearly half of people know their bank account balance — while 38 percent know their blood pressure numbers.

According to the study, 18 percent know their BMI, body mass index, but only 12 percent know their LDL or bad cholesterol numbers.

Doctors want you to know your numbers, keep tabs on them and work to keep them healthy. For most healthy adults, a normal blood pressure reading is less than 120 over 80.

“If you can keep all those numbers in a normal range, your chances of getting heart disease are very, very low,” said Steve Nissen, MD of the Cleveland Clinic.

To maintain a healthy blood pressure, you probably know the drill — daily exercise, manage your stress and eat the right things including fresh fruit, vegetables, whole grains, fish and heart healthy fats like nuts and avocados.

