Tamron Hall exits NBC after learning she was losing ‘Today’

Related Coverage Fox News’ star Megyn Kelly headed to NBC News

NEW YORK (AP/WOOD) — NBC “Today” show host Tamron Hall is leaving the network after finding out that the team on the 9 a.m. hour of the morning show was being replaced by Megyn Kelly.

NBC said her last appearance on NBC and MSNBC was on Tuesday.

Hall co-hosted the 9 a.m. hour of the four-hour morning show with Al Roker. But Kelly was promised an hour in daytime when she announced last month that she would join NBC News and the third hour of “Today” was judged to be the weak link.

“The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you,” Hall stated in a Wednesday release from NBC News.

NBC said in a statement that it was disappointed Hall had decided to leave at the expiration of her contract this month and had tried to keep her.

NBC News says Al Roker will continue to co-host TODAY’s Take at 9 a.m. weekdays until the new morning lineup begins this fall.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

