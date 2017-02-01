Winter getaway close to home at Shanty Creek Resorts

BELLAIRE, Mich (WOOD) – We are in the midst of winter. To make it bearable and enjoyable, you have to embrace the snow. Shanty Creek in Bellaire is a place that lets you do that, in countless ways. Everything from skiing to dog sledding to tubing and fat tire biking, there is tons to offer at Shanty Creek Resorts!

Located just outside Traverse City, Shanty Creek is just a short drive away. You can start researching your Northern Michigan getaway online. Shanty Creek’s website has all their winter activities, accommodations, and different package offers listed. You can even buy tickets online!

The website also allows visitors to see the weather conditions at the resort, temperatures, and how much snow is on the ground. You can even check out the cameras on the slopes to see what the ski and trail conditions are like, before you head north.

If you’re looking for a great deal, on Sundays after 1 p.m., you get the ‘Super Sunday’ deal that includes a lift ticket, ski rental, and ski lesson for just $25!

