100% Michigan made gin coming to Long Road Distillers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Michigan-made products just taste better! An exciting, must-try, local product that will be hitting West Michigan soon is from Long Road Distillers. Kyle and Jon joined eightWest to give the ladies a preview of the brand new MICHIGIN.

The Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers will release a new seasonal gin, MICHIGIN, on Monday, February 6th, starting at 4 pm. The gin was crafted from 100% Michigan ingredients, starting with water fresh from Lake Michigan, red winter wheat from Heffron Farms and juniper harvested by hand on Beaver Island. The limited-release MICHIGIN is the first gin to use all Michigan ingredients, make sure you grab some before it’s gone!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

