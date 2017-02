GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s always great to snag trendy, upscale fashion at a very reasonable price. In the video above, eightWest takes viewers inside Conscious Collective Consignment. This store specializes in the latest trends, carries unique vintage goods, and sells things made by local artists. Check out the video above to see more about this funky store.

