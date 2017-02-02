Belding passes on Greenville rivalry game

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — A long-storied West Michigan high school football rivalry has been put on hold for the next two years.

Belding Area Schools Superintendent Brent R. Noskey made the announcement Thursday that Belding High School will not be renewing its contract to play their opening football game against Greenville.

Noskey said in a letter to parents that he realized the rivalry game is a tradition but Belding hasn’t been able to compete for the past few years.

“It would be like the University of Michigan playing Hope College. It is not fair on many level,” Noskey said in the letter.

Last year, Belding lost to Greenville 49-6 and in 2015 Belding was beaten 52-29.

“It will not be a popular decision, but it is the right decision for our players,” Noskey concluded.

Belding High School will be playing Laingsburg this upcoming football season. In two years, the school district will reevaluate bringing the rivalry back.

