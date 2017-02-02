CARE Ballet presents The Pied Piper this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you are looking for something special to put on your calendar this weekend, how about the ballet? This weekend you can catch a performance of The Pied Piper presented by CARE Ballet. It’s a classic tale great for all ages. Judy, Kiana and Bill from CARE joined eightWest with a special preview of the show.

The Pied Piper presented by CARE Ballet – February 4th and 5th

-Saturday, February 4, 2017 @ 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

-Sunday, February 5, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

All performances are at East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center in East Grand Rapids, Performance is one hour long, with no intermission

Tickets: $10 for Children/Students, $15 for Adults

Order tickets online

