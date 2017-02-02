Deputies investigating after person shot north of Holland

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in the head Thursday morning north of Holland.

Police say a 23-year-old man went to a house in the 700 block Lillian Street in Park Township around 5 a.m. seeking help for a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators believe the shooting took place outside a nearby house.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Cpt. Mark Bennett says there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

