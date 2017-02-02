Downtown GR developer: Site of former TGI Friday’s to be hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The site of a shuttered restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids will soon be home to a new hotel.

CWD has been redeveloping its building at 50 Monroe Ave. NW and plans are now in place for an AC Hotel to move into the space.

AC Hotel is a branch of Marriott. The new site will be managed by AHC+Hospitality, which currently runs the Amway Grand Plaza and the JW Marriott.

“CWD has owned the building for several years. (We) have been patiently moving tenants to pave the way for redevelopment ultimately with the long-term goal of taking the exterior wall skin off the building and uncovering the 19th Century warehouse building we know are (sic) there and bring it back to its glory,” explained Scott Wierda with CWD.

The AC Hotel will have about 120 to 130 rooms, replacing a TGI Friday’s that closed in November.

Construction should start in mid to late spring and should take about 18 months to finish.

This is the second announcement about a new hotel in downtown Grand Rapids in the past month. In January, developers of the proposed 14-story building at 150 Ottawa scrapped plans for apartments, opting for a 160-room Hyatt Place hotel instead.

Last year marked the seventh consecutive year downtown Grand Rapids set a record for hotel bookings. Experience Grand Rapids said more hotel rooms could attract larger conventions to the city.

