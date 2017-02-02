GR museum lowers admission cost as result of millage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is lowering admission rates for Kent County residents as a result of the millage approved last year.

Adults will now pay $5 and seniors $3. Children 17 and younger will be get in free. Additionally, parking will be free with validation. Visitors to the museum will have to show a government-issued ID to get the lower rates.

Dale Robertson, the president and CEO of the museum, said in a statement that the reduced rates were a “thank you to voters and to our community” for passing the millage in November.

At John Ball Zoo, school groups will get in free because of the millage. And starting in October, members of either the zoo or museum will be able to visit both.

The millage is expected to raise about $9.2 million in the first year, which zoo and museum management says will pay for care of animals and artifacts, improvements, and more educational opportunities. The measure is set to expire in 2025.

