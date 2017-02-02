GR seeks developers in Market Ave. mixed-use project





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is looking for developers with ideas on how to turn a riverfront property on Market Avenue into a mixed-use development.

Officials say they want to redevelop the nearly 16-acre, city-owned property at 201 Market Avenue SW, just south of US-131, into a vibrant, mixed-used project. They also want it to highlight connectivity to the Grand River.

This is the same site of two projects proposed by California developer Duane Faust over the past decade. In 2006, he proposed a multi-billion dollar development featuring apartments, condos, stores, office space, theaters, a river walk and other amenities. However, the project fell apart due to a lack of financial backing.

In 2010, Faust was back with a proposal he called “River Grand,” featuring a multi-use development of entertainment venues, apartments, hotels and condos, as well as a subway and hydrogen energy plant. This project was to be financed through a federal Build America program. However, that project never got off the ground.

In 2014, the Grand Rapids Parking Commission recommended turning part of the property into a parking lot, at least until development plans for the property materialized.

“This is the most important city-owned redevelopment site on the Grand River,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. “The City looks forward to working with a qualified development team that allows us to achieve GR Forward goals and other important City priorities. We are also committed to having an open and transparent process.”

The city, through commercial real estate firm JLL, is asking qualified development teams to apply on the project’s website, www.201Market.com.

Responses to the Request for Qualifications are due on March 31. The city will then pick some of those developers to submit proposals for the property. The Request for Proposals is expected to be released in mid-2017.

