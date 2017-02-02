GR simplifies income tax process for many residents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids says a new tax form could benefit 85-percent of its residents.

The Grand Rapids Income Tax Department simplified the process for residents paying city income taxes with a new EZ City Tax Form.

To be eligible for the form, residents must have lived in the city of Grand Rapids for all of 2016 with income only derived from wages, interest or dividends with none of the income being excludable from the Grand Rapids Income tax return.

The EZ Form can’t be used by a full-year resident if:

You were a part-year resident or non-resident You received alimony payments You had Grand Rapids business income (Schedule C), or sold or exchanged property (Schedule D or 4797) You had taxable IRA distributions, pension/annuity distributions or supplemental income (Schedule E or F) You had miscellaneous income, exclusions, or adjustments, or credits paid by a Corporation

Grand Rapids Income Tax Operations Supervisor Jennifer Woodard said this is the first EZ form issued by the department.

The city plans to create additional EZ forms in the future to make the process easier for other eligible filers.

If you have income tax questions, you can email the Income Tax Office at grefile@grcity.us, call 616.456.3415 or visit the Income Tax Office on the third floor of Grand Rapids City Hall located at 300 Monroe Avenue NW. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline for filing timely Grand Rapids income tax returns is May 1.

