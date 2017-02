GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – In the cold month of February, we all welcome having a nice warm home. Unfortunately, for some families, that can mean a struggle to pay heating bills. This month, Consumers Energy is partnering with local community agencies to organize more than thirty Walk for Warmth events across West Michigan to raise more than $365,000 in direct heating assistance. Veronica and Roger joined eightWest to talk more about this important project.

Find the full Michigan Walk for Warmth event list here.

