KDPS seek suspect in home invasion near WMU’s campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are searching for a suspect who broke into a house near Western Michigan University’s campus Wednesday.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of Euclid Avenue, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Police say the resident was awakened to the suspect leaving out the back door of the house. A K-9 unit was able to find several stolen items nearby.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

