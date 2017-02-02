Local Industrial Company Receives Innovation Award

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Betz Industries, a local family business, received the Celebration of Innovation Auto Supplier of the Year Award at the annual Michigan International Auto Show this week. The company, located in Walker, is a mold casting company that makes iron castings which are frequently used in the automotive tool and die industry. Their castings are also used to help build parts and paneling for vehicles.

The company was started in 1933 by Karl Betz and has been passed down for three generations. They are leaders in the Full Mold Casting process with clients in Michigan around the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Betz Industries is always seeking new advancements and technologies through partnerships in Europe and Asia. The company has remained innovative in the States by improving the iron casting process through new, cleaner technology and by creating better simulation software that helps reduce the time it takes to make their products.

The company seeks to provide its employees with the latest tools and resources to complete their jobs with little hassle, as well as strives to find cleaner and safer ways for them to work.

To learn more about Betz Industries, check out the video below:

The Grand Rapids New Car Dealer Association works to provide exceptional automotive sales and services. The association hosts the Michigan International Auto Show and has presented the Innovation Award to businesses for the past six years.

