Michigan Int’l Auto Show in GR opens to public





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan International Auto Show rolled into Grand Rapids and it’s expected to drive large crowds to DeVos Place.

The show opens to the public at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

There are hundreds of new vehicles on display as well as the Million Dollar Speedway, which features nearly 25 cars with a price tag of at least $100,000.

The 2017 North American Truck of the Year, the Honda Ridgeline, is also at the 19th annual show. 24 Hour News 8’s Marvis Herring took it for a test drive. Watch his experience by clicking on the video player above.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-14, and kids five and younger get in free. The auto show runs through Sunday.

The Michigan International Auto Show is offering $2 off tickets for Thursday and Friday. Click here for details.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

