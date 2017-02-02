Police in EGR warn residents about suspicious man

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are warning residents in East Grand Rapids about a suspicious man who they say attempted to lure kids into his van.

According to a release from the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department, the unknown man attempted to coax two children into his van in the Woodcliff Drive and Maplewood area Wednesday afternoon.

The two children ran away and were not hurt.

The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department says it is working with other agencies in the area to find the suspect. He is described as a white man in his 40s with a grey beard and glasses, and was driving a red van with a white stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the public safety department at 616.949.7010.

East Grand Rapids Public Schools have also been made aware of the incident and a notice is expected to be sent out to parents. Officers want to encourage parents to remind their kids to be cautious of strangers.

