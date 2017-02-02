Serious winter storm possible next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A snow and ice-producing storm is possible for West Michigan next week.

A push of warm air ahead of a powerful low could produce freezing rain. The reason? Above-freezing air above the surface could melt precipitation, causing it to fall as rain but hit surfaces like roads, sidewalks and power lines just below freezing, leading to ice accumulation.

The National Weather Service discussed the push of warm air in their forecast brief Thursday afternoon, saying, “This could mean a significant icing event. Even if we do go to rain in GRR, areas north and east of here could see over a 1/4 inch of ice from this storm. Heavy snowfall is possible Tuesday north of the freezing rain area.”

Given the storm is five days away, a track or temperature shift would mean a significant change in the forecast.

After the low passes to our east, strong winds will pull cold air across the Great Lakes.

While this isn’t likely to be the biggest snow storm of the winter, it could be serious enough to cause closings and delays because of ice on Tuesday and heavy snow on Wednesday.

