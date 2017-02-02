The sweet sounds of Josh Rose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner EightWest celebrated by featuring in studio one of the sweetest voices in West Michigan, Josh Rose. Check out the video above where Josh previews his upcoming Valentine’s themed show at Meijer Gardens.
Seeds of a Love Song
Frederik Meijer Gardens
February 7 6:30PM – 9PM
Member Cost: $55
Non-Member Cost: $60
Banding Against Hunger
Friday, February 10 – 6PM – 11PM
Steele Street Hall – Ionia
Benefit for IM Kids 3rd Meal
Tickets: $10 presale $15 at the door