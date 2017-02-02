The sweet sounds of Josh Rose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner EightWest celebrated by featuring in studio one of the sweetest voices in West Michigan, Josh Rose. Check out the video above where Josh previews his upcoming Valentine’s themed show at Meijer Gardens.

Seeds of a Love Song

Frederik Meijer Gardens

February 7 6:30PM – 9PM

Member Cost: $55

Non-Member Cost: $60

Banding Against Hunger

Friday, February 10 – 6PM – 11PM

Steele Street Hall – Ionia

Benefit for IM Kids 3rd Meal

Tickets: $10 presale $15 at the door

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

